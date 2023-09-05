32nd Kyrgyz independence anniversary celebrated

Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) and Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Kashif Younis Meher said on Tuesday that 32nd Independence Anniversary of Kyrgyzstan would herald a new era of opportunities for the promotion of bilateral trade and collaboration between two Muslim countries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) and Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Kashif Younis Meher said on Tuesday that 32nd Independence Anniversary of Kyrgyzstan would herald a new era of opportunities for the promotion of bilateral trade and collaboration between two Muslim countries.

Sharing his views at a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate Kyrgyzstan independence anniversary here, he added that this significant milestone not only marked the resilience and progress of Kyrgyzstan but also served as a testament to the enduring friendship between two brotherly countries. He said over the years, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan had enjoyed a strong relationship, built on mutual respect and shared goals. As Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House, he expressed the resolve to continue his efforts for enhancing bilateral ties between private sectors of either sides.

Kashif Younis Meher was optimistic about the Pak-Kyrgyz enhanced trade, increased cultural exchange, and more robust collaboration in various fields of mutual interests.

"The dynamic nature of our economies, combined with strategic geographical locations, position us favorably to forge stronger partnerships in various sectors," he said, asserting that he was fully committed to play an active role in fostering these relations and looking forward to explore avenues of cooperation which would create a win-win situation for both the nations, create economic opportunities, and strengthen the bonds of friendship that had characterized the history.