33rd Batch of SMC visits FBR headquarter

A batch of 33rd Senior Management Course (SMC), National School of Public Policy, Karachi on Tuesday visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters as part of their ongoing mandatory training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :A batch of 33rd Senior Management Course (SMC), National school of Public Policy, Karachi on Tuesday visited the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters as part of their ongoing mandatory training.

The 37 participants belonged to various Federal Occupational Groups, Provincial Civil Services, Economist Group & allied services, said a press release.

After offering Fateha at Yadgar-I-Shuhada, the participants were given a detailed briefing on revenue collection strategy and related Challenges being undertaken by FBR as well as about organisational structure, key policy and operational aspects of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) and Customs.

They were also briefed by Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad and Member Administration Nadeem Hussain Rizvi on various initiatives being undertaken for the documentation of economy, meeting assigned targets, digitization of taxpayers' data and anti-smuggling operations.

Chairman FBR also apprised the participants about measures being taken to broaden the tax base as well as about outreach programs to bring potential small taxpayers across Pakistan under the tax net.

Later on Chief Instructor NIM Karachi, Abdul Khaliq thanked the Chairman FBR for the detailed presentation followed by a productive question and answer session.

The Chairman wished the participants best of luck in their future endeavours.