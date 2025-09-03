- Home
“34th Anniversary Of The Republic Of Tajikistan Independence” Ceremonies Kicked Off In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 09:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The “34th Anniversary of the Republic of Tajikistan Independence” Ceremony kicked off in the embassy of Tajikistan in Islamabad, and the embassy hosted a luncheon in Tajik Cultural vibes.
The luncheon was hosted in honor of the Islamabad Ambassadors of Central Asian States (CARs) and Azerbaijan, the friends of Tajikistan, the Tajik Diaspora in Islamabad and journalists in connection with the Pre-Independence Day Ceremonies held.
On this occasion, ambassadors of Central Asian countries, including the Dean of Diplomatic Corps, and Ambassador of Turkmenistan, His Excellency, Atadjan Movlamov, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Kylychbek Sultan, attended the ceremony.
On this occasion, a cultural show was also organized in connection with Tajikistan’s Pre-Independence Day ceremony.
Meanwhile, during the ceremony, talking to APP here, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, H.E. Yusuf Sharifzoda, said that today is a significant day in the life of the People of Tajikistan and our Independence Day is celebrated annually on September 9th.
This date marks a significant historical event when Tajikistan officially declared its state independence on September 9, 1991, the Soviet of the Tajik SSR adopted the Declaration "On State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan," formally proclaiming the country as an independent and democratic state.
Historically, Tajikistan had rich ancient cultures with an enriching natural beauty.
Independence Day celebrations in Tajikistan include fireworks, military parades, concerts, mass games, and public festivities.
The President of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, will also address the nation with a congratulatory message on this day, and the holiday is a national holiday marked with patriotic pride, reflecting on Tajikistan's journey to independence and its progress as a sovereign nation.
Replying to a question, he said that the history of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan began formally with the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, soon after Tajikistan gained independence.
Since then, the two countries have signed numerous agreements to foster economic, political, and security cooperation, he said.
He said that key milestones include multiple high-level visits by presidents and prime ministers, signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering trade, investment, education, culture, and security, and efforts to enhance regional connectivity through road links like the Chitral-Ishkashim-Dushanbe route.
Tajik envoy said that trade relations have grown significantly, with a 62% increase in bilateral trade in 2024-25, reaching about $60 million, and Pakistan's exports to Tajikistan surged by over in 2024, with the major export items being sugar and sugar confectionery, along with agricultural products and pharmaceuticals.
Tajikistan's exports to Pakistan need to be enhanced by comparison, and both countries have focused on expanding trade, investment, particularly in energy and textiles, and improving transit routes, he said.
The Ambassador said that the Comprehensive Trade Framework includes agreements on trade cooperation (signed in 1992), promotion and protection of investments, and avoidance of double taxation.
Furthermore, the countries cooperate within multilateral frameworks like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), he said.
