35,243 illegal water supply connections to be disconnected soon: WSSP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has launched data collection drive regarding those people who connected their homes with illegal water supply connections, said the spokesman.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said only 92,233 consumers are paying Rs 400 per month as water supply charges while the rest of the population is illegally connecting their homes to water supply pipes.

He said that only two out of ten houses in each street have legal connections, due to which the WSSP is confronted with massive financial losses. He said that the task of increasing the payable consumer has been assigned to concerned quarters.

He said that 35,243 connections have been identified which would be disconnected soon.