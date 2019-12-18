37 billion progress funds not returned to federal: says Buledi

Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi along with opposition leaders strongly condemned Indian controversial citizenship amend bill which was passed in Assam by Indian law makers to deprive Muslims community from Indian nationality

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi along with opposition leaders strongly condemned Indian controversial citizenship amend bill which was passed in Assam by Indian law makers to deprive Muslims community from Indian nationality.

Zahoor Buledi said Modi was a fascist and anti- Muslim ruler and Muslims were being deprived from Indian nationality through Indian discriminatory law after abolition of Article 70 and 35A of constitution.

He stated this on the floor of Balochistan Assembly (BA) session which was chaired by Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi said in point of orders on opposition members that the news of 37 billion development funds has repaid to Federal which was not correct news while provincial government was demanding more funds from central regime in order to complete pending progress schemes for interest of province.

"Rs 2 billion have been allocated for each district of province in Provincial Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for ensuring basic facilities to masses in respective areas", he said, saying government of Balochistan Assembly has formally approved a bill regarding Special Assistant to Chief Minister Balochistan.

He said Chief Minister's License Assistant has been appointed on an honorary basis and it was no matter.

Earlier, addressing a points of order in Balochistan Assembly session, leader of Opposition Malik Skandar Khan Advocate said India was making brutalities on Muslim community in Assam and Kashmir, despite curfew was being imposed in Occupied Kashmir from four months where women, aged men and innocent children were suffering difficulties, saying Modi let government was bringing anti-Muslim policies under discriminatory law , aiming to torture Muslims and to deprive from Indian nationality there.

He said India was making violation against International Law and United Nation Charter and International communities should raise their voice for Muslims of Assam and Occupied Kashmir. Balochistan National Party (BNP)'s Leader Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani expressed his concerned that Constituencies of opposition members have been ignored in PSDP and in this regard, Chief Minister would remove reservation of member of provincial assembly (MPAs).

MPAs including Nasr-Ullah Zaray, Akhtar Hussain Longove and other opposition members expressed their concerned regarding allocation of lack development funds for their areas and over controversial of distributions of sports' goods in the areas.

Deputy Speaker gave rolling proceedings against official Sports during session.

Adviser to Chief Minister for Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara said goods of sports were provided to respective areas according to demand of opposition members and rejected complaints of them regarding distributions, saying that sports' goods was distributed on equality basis in the areas. He said provincial government was going to establish sport complex at each district for development of sports activates from grass roots.

Adviser to Livestock said we should focus football because most of players was taking interest in football games. MPA Asghar Khan Achakzai also paid rich tribute to martyrs of Army Public school (APS)'s Peshawar of December 16, 2016.