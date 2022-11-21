376 prisoners given medical checkup in jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 376 prisoners were provided free medical checkup facility in district jail here on Monday.

A five-member team of senior doctors comprising Dr Rafique Ahmed Physician, Dr Saad Yaqoob Surgeon, Dr Saad Anhal Skin, Dr Amir Shehzad Dentist and Dr Atique ur Rehman Eye specialist examined the prisonersand prescribed necessary medicines to ailing inmates.

The camp was organized under the aegis of Madina Foundation Faisalabad. Superintendent Jail Asad Javed and other officers were present on the occasion.