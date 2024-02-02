39th MCMC officers visit IPO- Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A delegation of the National Institute of Management (NIM) consisting of 15 officers of the Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) visited the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) headquarters in Islamabad.

The Chair of IPO-Pakistan, Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil, provided a detailed briefing to the delegation about the working of the organization, including intellectual property rights, administrative structure, legal framework, progress, major issues, and challenges, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The delegation also received information about innovation, business, IP rights, trademarks, copyrights, patent inventions, PCT, technological innovation, and Geographical Indications.

The visit was aimed at enlightening the officers about the various aspects of intellectual property and the functioning of IPO-Pakistan.

The visit was part of the officers' training and exposure to different organizations and institutions.

Senior Management and other esteemed officers were also present during the enlightening visit.