UrduPoint.com

3rd Aeroponic Greenhouse For Production Of Virus Free Seed Potatoes Established

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 10:30 PM

3rd aeroponic greenhouse for production of virus free seed potatoes established

The third latest aeroponic greenhouse for production of virus free seed potatoes has been established at National Agricultural Research Center (NARC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The third latest aeroponic greenhouse for production of virus free seed potatoes has been established at National Agricultural Research Center (NARC).

The greenhouse was developed in collaboration with the Korean Program on International Agricultural (KOPIA).

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ambassador of South Korea, Suh Sangpyo, Chairman, PARC Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali and Dr Cho Gyoung-rae, Director, KOPIA Pakistan Center inaugurated the house.

Addressing the ceremony Tariq Basheer Cheema said the government was grateful to the Korean government for the transfer of latest aeroponics technology to Pakistan and training of scientists.

He said that heavy rains and floods in the country have caused a loss of 30 billion US Dollars to Pakistan's agriculture. Agriculture is the guarantee of prosperity in Pakistan. The agriculture is the guarantee of prosperity in Pakistan, but the sector is facing numerous challenges such as supply of quality seeds and climate change, he added.

It is that potato is fourth most important and cash-generating crop, but due to the lack of good quality seeds, it is facing problems like reduction in production, he said addingthat in Pakistan, potatoes are cultivated on an area of 300,000 hectares, while 20,000 tons of potato seeds are imported into Pakistan every year.

On this occasion, Korean Ambassador said that Pakistan and Korea are promoting cooperation in the field of agriculture and the transfer of aeroponics technology to Pakistan through the Korean Program on International Agriculture is also a link in this chain.

In order to ensure food security, large quantities of agricultural commodities have to be imported, for which valuable foreign exchange is spent, the aeroponic seed potato technology project is important for Pakistan and by eliminating the import of potato seeds through this project. This will be a step towards self-reliancein local potato seed production.

Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Chairman PARC said that in collaboration with the Korean government technical cooperation flagship project, potato seed production through aeroponic technology, post-harvest reduction in aflatoxin in chili and quality fodder production for livestock are being implemented successfully in the country.

Dr. Ali, while talking about the project of potato seed through aeroponic technology, said that eight billion rupees are being spent annually on the import of potato seed in Pakistan. While only one percent of potato seed is produced locally.

He said that with the help of aeroponic technology, Pakistan will become self-sufficient in the production of potato seeds in the next few years and valuable foreign exchange can be saved. On the occasion, the Director of Korean Program on International Agricultural in Pakistan, Dr. Chugyank Ray, gave a detailed briefing and said that state of the art 3rd aeroponic greenhouse has been setup in record thirty-six days with 290,00 US dollars at NARC.

In the greenhouse 4500 plants have been shifted and it has the capacity of growing 9200 plants. He further said that for self-sufficiency in potato seed in Pakistan one more project has been approved by Korean Government through which 840,000 ton virus free potato seed could be produced locally.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Import Agriculture Tariq Bashir South Korea Muhammad Ali Government Billion Rains

Recent Stories

Russian Troops Destroy 3 Ukrainian Army Ammunition ..

Russian Troops Destroy 3 Ukrainian Army Ammunition Depots - Russian Defense Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 US Believes Russia Sanctions Will Not Produce Pric ..

US Believes Russia Sanctions Will Not Produce Price Spikes of Key Commodities- S ..

3 minutes ago
 14 mn tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine: UN

14 mn tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine: UN

3 minutes ago
 UNIDO, GEF hand over machinery to SSWM for cleanli ..

UNIDO, GEF hand over machinery to SSWM for cleanliness

3 minutes ago
 Police patrolling enhanced, Shaheen Force being eq ..

Police patrolling enhanced, Shaheen Force being equipped with more resources to ..

10 minutes ago
 NCCFF reviews $5.6 billion projects specified for ..

NCCFF reviews $5.6 billion projects specified for road transport sector

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.