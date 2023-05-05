UrduPoint.com

3rd Int'l Economic Conference To Kick Off In AJK On May 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 11:27 PM

The 3rd International Economic Conference will be held in Muzaffarabad, AJK on Saturday titled "Role of Religion, Ethics, Values and Spirituality in Economy and Society," organized by the Hadi Foundation

According to the members of the Central Organizing Committee of the Hadi Foundation's Islamic Social Sciences Forum (ISF), the conference aims to challenge traditional approaches to economics and explore the role of religion, ethics, values, and spirituality in the economy and society.

The inaugural session of the conference is scheduled to be held at a hotel at 8:50 a.m.

The conference features a series of parallel sessions, which will continue until 5:00 p.m. The conference will conclude on Sunday, where participants will gather at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College Auditorium and certificates will be distributed to the participants.

The conference has attracted attendees from various universities of the country including Abdul Wali Khan University, Peshawar University, Mardan University, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, Pied University, Bahria University, Air University, International Islamic University, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Punjab University, Karachi University, Fatimah Higher Education System Karachi, and ISRA University Hyderabad.

The economic experts of the Conference will discuss new avenues of research in economics and Islamic social sciences.

The organizers of the conference hope to provide a unique platform for discussion and debate on the integration of religion, ethics, and values in the economy and expected that the conference could challenge conventional wisdom in economics and inspire economists and social scientists to rethink the discipline of economics.

With its focus on the role of religion, ethics, values, and spirituality in the economy, the conference is poised to make a significant contribution to the development of new approaches to economics and social sciences.

