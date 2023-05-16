UrduPoint.com

3rd Meeting Of Resource Mobilization Committee Held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 07:55 PM

3rd meeting of Resource Mobilization Committee held

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade SM Tanveer chaired the third meeting of the resource mobilization committee here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade SM Tanveer chaired the third meeting of the resource mobilization committee here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers Bilal Afzal and Ibrahim Murad, Punjab Finance Secretary, Chairman of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) and other committee members attended the meeting. The participants unanimously approved a series of proposals aimed at strengthening revenue generation for the province.

During the meeting, the committee extensively deliberated on the inclusion of untaxed services within the tax framework.

Additionally, they endorsed proposals to revise the vehicle transfer fee, enhance the property tax ratio and adjust the sales tax on various services.

Moreover, measures to enhance efficiency of water collection system were also agreed upon, seeking to improve its effectiveness.

Minister SM Tanveer highlighted the importance of having sufficient resources for smooth functioning of government affairs and implementation of public welfare initiatives.

He stressed the need for broadening the tax base, ensuring a fair distribution of the burden while minimizing the impact on common citizens.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Water Vehicle Government

Recent Stories

Awards, certificate distribution ceremony held to ..

Awards, certificate distribution ceremony held to encourage social welfare organ ..

29 seconds ago
 IGP takes strict notice of school van firing incid ..

IGP takes strict notice of school van firing incident in Swat

30 seconds ago
 EU Can Do Nothing Against India Selling Fuel Made ..

EU Can Do Nothing Against India Selling Fuel Made From Russian Oil to Europe - E ..

32 seconds ago
 Principal SPS calls on VC IUB

Principal SPS calls on VC IUB

34 seconds ago
 Armenia's Possible Withdrawal From CSTO Not on Age ..

Armenia's Possible Withdrawal From CSTO Not on Agenda - Foreign Ministry

21 minutes ago
 US Imposes Cyber-Related Sanctions on Russian Nati ..

US Imposes Cyber-Related Sanctions on Russian National Mikhail Matveev - Treasur ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.