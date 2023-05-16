3rd meeting of Resource Mobilization Committee held

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade SM Tanveer chaired the third meeting of the resource mobilization committee here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday

Caretaker Provincial Ministers Bilal Afzal and Ibrahim Murad, Punjab Finance Secretary, Chairman of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) and other committee members attended the meeting. The participants unanimously approved a series of proposals aimed at strengthening revenue generation for the province.

During the meeting, the committee extensively deliberated on the inclusion of untaxed services within the tax framework.

Additionally, they endorsed proposals to revise the vehicle transfer fee, enhance the property tax ratio and adjust the sales tax on various services.

Moreover, measures to enhance efficiency of water collection system were also agreed upon, seeking to improve its effectiveness.

Minister SM Tanveer highlighted the importance of having sufficient resources for smooth functioning of government affairs and implementation of public welfare initiatives.

He stressed the need for broadening the tax base, ensuring a fair distribution of the burden while minimizing the impact on common citizens.