Open Menu

3rd Pak-Kyrgyzstan Investment Conference To Be Held In May

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

3rd Pak-Kyrgyzstan Investment Conference to be held in May

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan Meher Kashif Younis Sunday announced that the upcoming three-day

3rd Pak-Kyrgyzstan Investment Conference would be held here in Lahore next month, a significant

step towards fostering economic ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Reviewing the conference arrangements here at Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH), he said the choice

of Lahore as the host city underscores its significance as a vibrant economic hub and a testament

to Pakistan's commitment to promoting international partnerships.

"With its rich cultural heritage and dynamic business environment, this city provides an ideal backdrop

for facilitating meaningful exchanges and forging lasting connections between businesses, investors,

and policymakers," he remarked.

He asserted, "As the conference approaches, anticipation is high for fruitful discussions, innovative

ideas, and concrete action plans that will not only deepen economic ties but also pave the way for

sustained growth and prosperity in the region. Through collaborative efforts and shared vision, two

countries are poised to unlock new opportunities and chart a path towards a more prosperous future".

Meher Kashif Younis said, at the forefront of this collaboration was the emphasis on leveraging

advancements in Information Technology (IT) to drive innovation and enhance productivity across

various sectors. With the global IT landscape evolving rapidly, he added, both Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan

recognize the importance of harnessing technology to propel their economies forward. By fostering

partnerships in this field, the conference aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, promote investment,

and spur entrepreneurship.

He said the conference would spotlight the importance of higher technical education in building a skilled

workforce capable of meeting the demands of modern industries. Recognizing the pivotal role of education

in driving socio-economic development, stakeholders from both countries would deliberate on strategies

to enhance collaboration in this critical area. By aligning educational initiatives with industry needs,

the conference seeks to equip the youth with the requisite skills and knowledge to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Exchange Business Education Kyrgyzstan Hub Sunday Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

15 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

15 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

15 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

15 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

15 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

15 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

16 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

16 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

16 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business