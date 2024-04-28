3rd Pak-Kyrgyzstan Investment Conference To Be Held In May
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan Meher Kashif Younis Sunday announced that the upcoming three-day
3rd Pak-Kyrgyzstan Investment Conference would be held here in Lahore next month, a significant
step towards fostering economic ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.
Reviewing the conference arrangements here at Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH), he said the choice
of Lahore as the host city underscores its significance as a vibrant economic hub and a testament
to Pakistan's commitment to promoting international partnerships.
"With its rich cultural heritage and dynamic business environment, this city provides an ideal backdrop
for facilitating meaningful exchanges and forging lasting connections between businesses, investors,
and policymakers," he remarked.
He asserted, "As the conference approaches, anticipation is high for fruitful discussions, innovative
ideas, and concrete action plans that will not only deepen economic ties but also pave the way for
sustained growth and prosperity in the region. Through collaborative efforts and shared vision, two
countries are poised to unlock new opportunities and chart a path towards a more prosperous future".
Meher Kashif Younis said, at the forefront of this collaboration was the emphasis on leveraging
advancements in Information Technology (IT) to drive innovation and enhance productivity across
various sectors. With the global IT landscape evolving rapidly, he added, both Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan
recognize the importance of harnessing technology to propel their economies forward. By fostering
partnerships in this field, the conference aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, promote investment,
and spur entrepreneurship.
He said the conference would spotlight the importance of higher technical education in building a skilled
workforce capable of meeting the demands of modern industries. Recognizing the pivotal role of education
in driving socio-economic development, stakeholders from both countries would deliberate on strategies
to enhance collaboration in this critical area. By aligning educational initiatives with industry needs,
the conference seeks to equip the youth with the requisite skills and knowledge to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Business
-
PFC sends budget proposals to ministries, FBR: Mian Kashif28 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize workshop on ‘mastering talent acquisition: strategies for success'39 minutes ago
-
China's e-commerce logistics index rises in March1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 20246 hours ago
-
Cotton to be sown on 4m acres this year17 hours ago
-
China innovation driving global cooperation: international auto experts hail Chinese technology18 hours ago
-
Chinese market as key to electrification: Global auto giant executives18 hours ago
-
KP desires to seek gems’ sector accreditation from Thailand: SACM20 hours ago
-
LCCI urges PM to halt implementation of SRO 350(I)/202422 hours ago
-
Business community demands reduction in interest rate21 hours ago
-
Ethiopian envoy urges Pakistani banks to open branches in Addis Ababa23 hours ago