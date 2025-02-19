3rd Sundar Industrial Expo 2025 Opens
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Javed Iqbal inaugurated the 3rd Sundar Industrial Expo 2025 here on Wednesday.
More than 300 national and multinational companies are presenting their products at the Sundar Industrial Expo.
The event was also attended by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad, NAB DG Muhammad Ahtaram Dar, Syed Nabeel Hashmi, Mohsin Syed, Shehzad Azam Khan, Sajid Saleem Minhas, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman and a large number of Industrialists. PIEDMC Chairman and other dignitaries planted saplings under the green estate policy; visited different stalls; and encouraged the industrialists who set up the stalls.
On this occasion, the Chairman Javed Iqbal said that companies displaying their products at stalls in the expo would not only get an opportunity to promote their business but also get help in increasing their business networking. He said that next year this expo would be organized according to international standards, while another similar expos would be organized in Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat and Multan Industrial Estate.
