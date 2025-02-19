Open Menu

3rd Sundar Industrial Expo 2025 Opens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM

3rd Sundar Industrial Expo 2025 opens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Javed Iqbal inaugurated the 3rd Sundar Industrial Expo 2025 here on Wednesday.

More than 300 national and multinational companies are presenting their products at the Sundar Industrial Expo.

The event was also attended by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad, NAB DG Muhammad Ahtaram Dar, Syed Nabeel Hashmi, Mohsin Syed, Shehzad Azam Khan, Sajid Saleem Minhas, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman and a large number of Industrialists. PIEDMC Chairman and other dignitaries planted saplings under the green estate policy; visited different stalls; and encouraged the industrialists who set up the stalls.

On this occasion, the Chairman Javed Iqbal said that companies displaying their products at stalls in the expo would not only get an opportunity to promote their business but also get help in increasing their business networking. He said that next year this expo would be organized according to international standards, while another similar expos would be organized in Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat and Multan Industrial Estate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

39 seconds ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development

1 hour ago
 Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

2 hours ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

2 hours ago
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

3 hours ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

3 hours ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

3 hours ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business