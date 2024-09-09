4 Development Schemes Worth Rs 11b Approved
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 26th meeting of current fiscal year, approved four development schemes of Rs11 billion.
Chaired by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:
Chief Minister Initiative for Promotion of Renewable Energy Technologies - Rs 100 million
Chief Minister Skill Development Program for Transgenders - Rs 860 million
Construction of Cancer Centre Buildings at Nishtar Hospital, Multan- Rs 940.
479 million
Institute of Urology & Transplantation, Rawalpindi- Rs 9484.141 million.
The PDWP cleared a scheme titled Sewerage System from Larech Colony to Gulshan-e-Ravi Lahore through Trenchless Technology for placing it before ECNEC for further approval.
Chief Economist Masoud Anwar, Members P&DB and other senior officials also attended the meeting and highlighted a collective commitment for advancing provincial development through strategic investment in various sectors.
