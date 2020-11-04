UrduPoint.com
4 Development Schemes Worth Rs 5.5b Approved

Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:50 PM

4 development schemes worth Rs 5.5b approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 5,506.742 million.

These schemes were approved in the 12th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over the Chairman P&D board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included as Prevention and Control of Hepatitis in Punjab at the cost of Rs. 4,449.200 million, Procurement of Automated Finger Print Identification System (AFIS) for Punjab Forensic Science Agency (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 521.550 million, Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 2.992 million and Water Resource Development in Expanded Areas of ABAD at the cost of Rs. 533.000 million.

