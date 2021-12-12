UrduPoint.com

4 Industrial Units Become Operational, Work On 3 More In Progress

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:20 PM

4 industrial units become operational, work on 3 more in progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Out of the seven newly installed industrial units at Mohmand Economic Zone (MEZ), four have become operational while construction work on the remaining three has begun.

The economic zone is situated in district Mohmand of the newly merged districts.

The new industrial units were inaugurated by the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Focal Person for Investment, Abdul Karim Khan. Besides, the Special Secretary Industries & Commerce, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and the Director General (DG) PCSIR Laboratories also accompanied the special assistant.

Talking to APP, CEO KP-EDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak said that these units included Markhor Ghee & Oil that will be installed with the investment of Rs.100 million and generate 100 employment. Construction work on the unit has begun.

The second unit is Metcore Copper & Aluminum for re-melting and copper and aluminium fabrication. The unit will be installed with investment of Rs.100 million and generate 100 employment opportunities.

The third unit, the Calcium Carbonate Grinding Mill with the name of Pak Grinding Mills has been installed with the investment of Rs.50 million. The mill has started production and generated employment for 40 people. The production capacity of the mills is 50 ton /hour.

The fourth inaugurated unit is of Mineral Line Company and the business of Calcium Carbonate Grinding and Marble cutting unit with total investment of Rs,50 million has started production.

Similarly, construction work on Abbas Mohmand Flour & General Mills has begun. The owners will invest Rs.250 million.

The sixth unit is Royal Marble Solution, marble cutting at the investment of Rs.25 million and employment generation capacity of 20 persons. The unit has started production.

The seventh unit is also of marble sector with the name of Madina Marble with the investment of Rs.25 million has already started production and employed 30 workers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM said that the beginning of the industrial and trade activities in Mohmand District will open a new era of economic growth and prosperity in the province especially in the newly merged districts.

He said that with the opening of these industrial units will bring an investment of Rs. 900 million and generate at thousand direct and indirect employment opportunities for the locals.

The industrialists present on the occasion appreciated the positive and investor friendly policies of the provincial government and said that a significant improvement is seen in industrial development in the province especially due to the personal efforts and interest of Special Assistant for Industry and Focal Person for Investment Abdul Karim.

The Special Assistant thanked the investors and assured that the KP government would provide all kinds of facilities to investors in the province as a result of which the investors are taking special interest in investing in different sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Company Oil Commerce All Government Industry Million Employment Flour

Recent Stories

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in pr ..

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in private schools

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of A ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of Al Burda Festival

36 minutes ago
 MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat mo ..

MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat money laundering and terrorism f ..

51 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021 ..

ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021-2022 in Abu Dhabi

51 minutes ago
 Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Found ..

Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation sign $10m agreement to i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.