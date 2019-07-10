400,000 to get jobs in 4 years in FIEDMC Economic Zones: FIEDMC chairman

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 05:19 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : More than 400,000 skilled people can get employment in Economic Zones established by Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), said Mian Kashif Ashfaq Chairman FIEDMC.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said that FIEDMC had established M-3 Industrial City, Value Addition Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad, which were declared special economic zones, where more than 70,000 skilled persons would be provided employment during next one year.

He said that economic zones had gain much importance due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), therefore, more than 20,000 persons who have command of Chinese language would be preferred for employment in these economic zones next year.

He said the FIEDMC had provided facilities of international standard in these economic zones, therefore, national and foreign investors were taking keen interest to invest in these zones as the government had also announced to give huge incentives for investors in special economic zones.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq further said that FIEDMC was also inking agreements with GIZ, Fouji Foundation and Punjab Vocational Training Council to provide skilled manpower which could be adjusted in these economic zones.

Special training centers would also be established in these zones by declaring training of manpower as a part of project while advance job contracts would also be offered to the labor trainees so that they could complete their training with full satisfaction, he added.

