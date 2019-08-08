40,921 MT LPG consumed in 14 months

The consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stood at around 40,921 Metric Ton (MT) during a 14-month period from April 2018 to May 2019 across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):The consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stood at around 40,921 Metric Ton (MT) during a 14-month period from April 2018 to May 2019 across the country.

Domestic, commercial and industrial consumers used 3,174 MT LPG in April, 3,077 MT in May, 2,661 MT in June, 2,680 MT in July, 2,684 MT in August, 3,027 MT in September, 3,264 in October, 2,630 in November and 3,272 MT in December 2018, while 4,357 MT in January, 2,961 MT in February, 1,715 MT in March and 2,971 in April and 2,448 MT in May 2019, a senior official in Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) told APP.

Replying to a question, he said the authority, being a regulatory body, wrote letter to chief secretaries of all provinces periodically requesting to keep check and take action against illegal decanting of LPG and unregistered factories manufacturing substandard cylinders and equipment in their respective areas.

"We (OGRA) are a regulatory body and not police force or enforcement directorate, so the chief secretaries are asked to take action against such illegal activities, which are curbed through relevant district administration from time to time," he said.

Replying to another question, the official said an effective mechanism was in place to hold regular inspection of registered LPG cylinder and equipment manufacturers, adding in case of any violation, fine was imposed and sometimes such factories were delisted.

After receiving information about any unlawful or poor quality production, he said, local officials of OGRA along with police raided the identified factories and imposed fine besides taking legal action against them.

Currently, as per details placed at OGRA's official website, around 56 LPG equipment manufacturers are registered with the authority.

Commenting on the registration procedure of the manufacturers, the official said applicants applied for setting up production units, following which third party inspectors were sent to visit the proposed sites, and on completion of all codal formalities, permission was granted. Currently, as many as seven third party inspection teams are engaged with OGRA for the purpose, he added.

He said it was mandatory for the interested parties to have required manufacturing and testing facilities, qualified manpower, relevant national or international accreditation for producing LPG equipment, provide details of LPG equipment supplied or installed, if any, and financial competence to execute LPG works not less than Rs10 million supported by bank certificate. Besides, submitting affidavit that it had not been black listed locally or internationally.

/395