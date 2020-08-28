40th meeting of Pb cabinet standing committee for finance, development held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat presided over 40th meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance and development.

The meeting discussed 17 agendas out of which approved lifting ban of hiring of Grade-I-15 in Child Protection & Welfare bureau (CP&WB) on Friday.

Minister for industries and production Mian Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Minister for Energy Akther Malik, Advisor to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Secretary Finance Abdullah Sumbal, Chairman planning and development Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh and official of the other departments concerned were also present in the meeting, said spokesperson.

During the meeting, it was decided that Child attendant post of CP&WB should be upgraded on priority basis besides making psychological inspection of the staff looking after special and abandoned child mandatory.

The meeting also discussed inclusion of Girls Model school Esa Khel Mianwali in Annual Development Plan (ADP) and approval of the funds, special grants for Volleyball Association and returnable grants for the tourism department corporation to resolve the financial issues.

Further, special allowance was approved for the employees of the south Punjab secretariat, as 75 percent of basic pay as executive allowance and 100 percent for those who were not getting executive allowance previously.