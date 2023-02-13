41st draw of Student Welfare Prize Bond (RS 100) to be held on Feb, 15

The Central Directorate of National Savings has announced to conduct the 41st draw of Rs 100 denomination 'Student Welfare Prize Bond' on February 15 at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) building Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):The Central Directorate of National Savings has announced to conduct the 41st draw of Rs 100 denomination 'Student Welfare Prize Bond' on February 15 at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) building Rawalpindi.

Deputy Chief of SBP, Rawalpindi will act as Secretary of the draw committee, whereas National Savings officer Muhammad Iqbal is deputed to maintain close liaison with the Chairman, Secretary and members of the draw committee, said a press release issued by the CDNS on Monday.