Open Menu

41st International Exhibition Of Handmade Carpets On Oct 7

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

41st international exhibition of handmade carpets on Oct 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), will host the 41st international exhibition of handmade carpets from October 7 to 9 2025 at a local hotel.

The three-day event will feature manufacturers and exporters from the handmade carpet industry showcasing their products at various stalls.

The announcement was made during a PCMEA meeting attended by Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman, Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, Chairperson of the Carpet Training Institute Ejaz-ur-Rehman, senior leader Usman Ashraf, Major (Retd.) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, and other key members here on Sunday.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Riaz Ahmed emphasized that, with TDAP’s consultation, a list of foreign buyers would be compiled to ensure targeted outreach. They stressed that this year’s exhibition will feature enhanced promotional efforts aligned with modern marketing trends.

Industry leaders expressed high hopes for the upcoming exhibition, viewing it as a crucial platform to foster long-term business relationships with international buyers.

To strengthen these ties, bilateral meetings will be arranged alongside the main event.

Atiq-ur-Rehman and Riaz aHmd welcomed TDAP’s assurance of full support, terming it a source of great encouragement. They also appealed to other relevant institutions to extend their cooperation in ensuring the success of the exhibition. Moreover, they urged the government to instruct Pakistani embassies abroad to facilitate visa issuance for international buyers, minimizing travel hurdles.

The success of this international event is vital for promoting Pakistan’s handmade carpet industry," the organizers noted. "No effort will be spared in its preparation and execution.

Committees will soon be formed to oversee various aspects of the exhibition's arrangements, with specific responsibilities assigned to ensure seamless operations.

In conclusion, the PCMEA leadership called on the government and TDAP to work closely with the association to deliver a highly successful event, achieving maximum results and strengthening Pakistan’s reputation in the global carpet market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

1 day ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

1 day ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Business