41st International Exhibition Of Handmade Carpets On Oct 7
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), will host the 41st international exhibition of handmade carpets from October 7 to 9 2025 at a local hotel.
The three-day event will feature manufacturers and exporters from the handmade carpet industry showcasing their products at various stalls.
The announcement was made during a PCMEA meeting attended by Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman, Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, Chairperson of the Carpet Training Institute Ejaz-ur-Rehman, senior leader Usman Ashraf, Major (Retd.) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, and other key members here on Sunday.
Addressing the meeting, Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Riaz Ahmed emphasized that, with TDAP’s consultation, a list of foreign buyers would be compiled to ensure targeted outreach. They stressed that this year’s exhibition will feature enhanced promotional efforts aligned with modern marketing trends.
Industry leaders expressed high hopes for the upcoming exhibition, viewing it as a crucial platform to foster long-term business relationships with international buyers.
To strengthen these ties, bilateral meetings will be arranged alongside the main event.
Atiq-ur-Rehman and Riaz aHmd welcomed TDAP’s assurance of full support, terming it a source of great encouragement. They also appealed to other relevant institutions to extend their cooperation in ensuring the success of the exhibition. Moreover, they urged the government to instruct Pakistani embassies abroad to facilitate visa issuance for international buyers, minimizing travel hurdles.
The success of this international event is vital for promoting Pakistan’s handmade carpet industry," the organizers noted. "No effort will be spared in its preparation and execution.
Committees will soon be formed to oversee various aspects of the exhibition's arrangements, with specific responsibilities assigned to ensure seamless operations.
In conclusion, the PCMEA leadership called on the government and TDAP to work closely with the association to deliver a highly successful event, achieving maximum results and strengthening Pakistan’s reputation in the global carpet market.
