UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

44 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:44 PM

44 shops sealed over SOPs violation in city

The district administration sealed 44 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 169,500 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 44 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 169,500 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed eight shops and four restaurant in his jurisdiction while a fine of Rs 65,000 was imposed on violators.

AC Cantt Zahi Sha�kir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants and a marriage hall in Cantt area and imposed Rs 51,000 fine while AC Shalamar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 12 shops and imposed Rs 43,000 fine in his jurisdiction.

Teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown besides issuingwarnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Vehicles Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tokyo Olympics torch exhibition postponed to preve ..

10 seconds ago

Dr Faisal pays homage to frontline health workers ..

11 seconds ago

Miners' murder in Mach: Hazara people, govt reach ..

12 minutes ago

Mongolia logs 13 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,36 ..

15 seconds ago

Seven more corona patients die in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

CM aide felicitates newly elected body of Peshawar ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.