44 shops sealed over SOPs violation in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 44 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 169,500 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed eight shops and four restaurant in his jurisdiction while a fine of Rs 65,000 was imposed on violators.

AC Cantt Zahi Sha�kir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants and a marriage hall in Cantt area and imposed Rs 51,000 fine while AC Shalamar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 12 shops and imposed Rs 43,000 fine in his jurisdiction.

Teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown besides issuingwarnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.