45000 litre illegal diesel recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Custom and police department recovered 45,000 litre illegal diesel during a special joint operation launched in premises of Chowk Qureshi police station here on Monday.

Working on a tip off, the officials of custom intelligence and police launched a joint operation and raided at Arsalan Tona oil agency and recovered 25,000 litre illegal diesel from the agency.

The team also conducted raid at Arshad alias Bagga oil agency and recovered 20,000 litre illegal diesel from there.

The teams confiscated the illegal diesel and started legal action against owners of both oil agencies, police sources said.