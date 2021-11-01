UrduPoint.com

45000 Litre Illegal Diesel Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:11 PM

45000 litre illegal diesel recovered

Custom and police department recovered 45,000 litre illegal diesel during a special joint operation launched in premises of Chowk Qureshi police station here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Custom and police department recovered 45,000 litre illegal diesel during a special joint operation launched in premises of Chowk Qureshi police station here on Monday.

Working on a tip off, the officials of custom intelligence and police launched a joint operation and raided at Arsalan Tona oil agency and recovered 25,000 litre illegal diesel from the agency.

The team also conducted raid at Arshad alias Bagga oil agency and recovered 20,000 litre illegal diesel from there.

The teams confiscated the illegal diesel and started legal action against owners of both oil agencies, police sources said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Police Station Oil From

Recent Stories

Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Cust ..

Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Customer Experience

6 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

11 seconds ago
 Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

13 seconds ago
 CPI inflation remains in single digit at 9.1% in O ..

CPI inflation remains in single digit at 9.1% in October

14 seconds ago
 Biden tests Covid negative after spokeswoman's pos ..

Biden tests Covid negative after spokeswoman's positive

16 seconds ago
 Dubai takes centrestage as 512 bowlers from 46 cou ..

Dubai takes centrestage as 512 bowlers from 46 countries sign up for IBF World C ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.