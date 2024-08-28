47 Nomination Papers Filed For FCCI Executive Committee Polls
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 08:41 PM
Forty-seven nomination papers have been filed for the election of 30 seats of executive committee of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) for the term of 2024-26
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Forty-seven nomination papers have been filed for the election of 30 seats of executive committee of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) for the term of 2024-26.
According to the members of the election commission Muzammil Sultan, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz and Rashid Munir, 23 nomination papers have been received for 14 seats of corporate class while one nomination paper was received for one reserved seat of women for this class.
Similarly, 22 candidates are contesting for 14 seats of associate class whereas one female candidate has filed her nomination paper from this class against one reserved seat.
According to election schedule, the scrutiny of the nomination papers would be conducted on August 29, 2024.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce minister pledges support for leather, footwear Industry6 hours ago
-
SACM directs technical institutes to strengthen management committees8 hours ago
-
SCCI, CS KP to establish close-liaison for issues resolution9 hours ago
-
President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Korangi, Karachi Sahibzadi Mahin Khan secur ..9 hours ago
-
Philosophical shift in China's development model, underscores need for economic growth reforms: Qais ..9 hours ago
-
Fintech industry leaders meet Chairman NADRA9 hours ago
-
CCP affirms exclusive jurisdiction to combat deceptive marketing practices10 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge as traders eye Nvidia earnings10 hours ago
-
UAF convocation to be held in in first week of October11 hours ago
-
Fintech industry leaders meet Chairman NADRA11 hours ago
-
KP governor stresses joint efforts for economic development, prosperity11 hours ago
-
Proparco eyes Pakistan's textile sector for sustainable investment12 hours ago