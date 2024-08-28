Open Menu

47 Nomination Papers Filed For FCCI Executive Committee Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 08:41 PM

47 nomination papers filed for FCCI executive committee polls

Forty-seven nomination papers have been filed for the election of 30 seats of executive committee of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) for the term of 2024-26

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Forty-seven nomination papers have been filed for the election of 30 seats of executive committee of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) for the term of 2024-26.

According to the members of the election commission Muzammil Sultan, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz and Rashid Munir, 23 nomination papers have been received for 14 seats of corporate class while one nomination paper was received for one reserved seat of women for this class.

Similarly, 22 candidates are contesting for 14 seats of associate class whereas one female candidate has filed her nomination paper from this class against one reserved seat.

According to election schedule, the scrutiny of the nomination papers would be conducted on August 29, 2024.

