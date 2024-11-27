Open Menu

47th PBIT Board Meeting Six-point Agenda

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairperson Muntaha Ashraf co-chaired the 47th Board of Directors (BoD) meeting to deliberated on a six-point agenda, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairperson Muntaha Ashraf co-chaired the 47th Board of Directors (BoD) meeting to deliberated on a six-point agenda, here on Wednesday.

Industries and Commerce Department's Provincial Secretary Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad and other directors of the PBIT Board attended the meeting. PBIT CEO Jalal Hassan gave a detailed briefing on the board's performance, operations, and the strategic plan for the next six months.

During the meeting, the formation of seven committees including the Audit Committee, Risk Management Committee, and Human Resource Committee, was approved. The committee for the hiring of the PBIT CEO and related matters would finalise its recommendations within two weeks. The board also approved the minutes of its 46th meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that Punjab had been transformed into a hub for business activities.

He highlighted the vast investment opportunities available in Punjab's 18 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) with seven new SEZs under development.

He added that business facilitation centres were playing a crucial role in promoting economic activities, with four more centres being established. He said the Punjab Chambers of Commerce and Coordination Committee provides a platform to resolve industrialists' issues promptly. Ch Shafay Hussain also announced that a programme was underway to shift industrial estates to solar energy and stressed the need for practical steps to promote bilateral trade with foreign countries.

Chairman PBIT Muntaha Ashraf said that the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade was actively facilitating investment and supporting industrialists. The board has successfully facilitated investments worth $6.9 billion so far. He further shared that 27,000 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) have been issued for various business activities through the business facilitation centers.

Madam Rabia Zia, Masood Anwar, and Abid Shirani also participated in the meeting via video-link.

More Stories From Business