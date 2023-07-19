48 officers attend two courses of performance audit

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Performance Audit Wing (PAW) has conducted two courses on 'Procurement Management in Performance Auditing' and 'Contract Management in Performance Auditing' which was attended 48 officers from across the country.

The PAW spokesman told media here Wednesday that the courses were focused to familiarize the participants to the concepts of procurement and contract management in performance auditing. Main scope of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) is to regulate the public procurement of goods, works and services and the matters ancillary there to; within the ambit of the Federal government whether within or outside Pakistan, he added.

The spokesman mentioned that prime objective of procurement is to reduce costs through more effective purchasing by buying wisely, efficiently, and ethically to obtain the best value for money.

Contract management, he said, enables to streamline and automate approach to manage existing contracts and creating new ones. It helps control costs, oversee payments, improve productivity and to reduce financial risk.

He said, the purpose of contract review is to ensure that legal agreements and the terms contained within them are robust and that legal and financial risk are reduced as far as possible to protect the interests of your business.

Case studies, short scenarios and practical exercises were also discussed to engage the participants and make the learning experience more interactive and meaningful.

During the courses, the officers shared their feedback regarding the training sessions and gave their views that these sessions increased their knowledge & skill capacity of performance auditing. They appreciated the efforts of this wing and assured to implement entire knowledge in practical field work.

At the end, Muhammad Samiullah Teepu, Director General (PAW) addressed the course participants and hoped that these short courses would improve practical skills in your field work.

He appreciated the resource-person who came fully prepared in their respective training sessions. He also appreciated the officers and staff of Performance Audit Wing for their support to make these courses successful. He awarded certificates to the participants and wished them best of luck in their future.