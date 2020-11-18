UrduPoint.com
4m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan, Comparative Shortfall 41 Pc

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 4 million or exactly 4,027,376 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till Nov 15, 2020, registering a 41.27 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded just below seven million bales.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released to media on Wednesday, over 3.6 million or 3,627,277 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales.

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 2.

15 million or 2,151,648 bales while Sindh generated 1.87 million or 1,875,728 bales.

Total 3.14 million or 3,145,451 bales have been sold out with major chunk of it, 3.12 million (3,124,851) bales, bought by textile mills and remaining 20,600 by exporters.

Sanghar district of Sindh continued to remain on top with cotton arrival figure of 763,545 bales followed by Bahawalnagar in Punjab with arrival figure of 539,719 bales.

Total 520 ginning factories were operational in the country including 193 in Sindh and 327 in Punjab.

