KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The 4th Economic Cooperation Organization and Trade Promotion Organization's Forum was held here at the head office of Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The Chief Executive Officer of TDAP Faiz Ahmad Chadhar chaired the Forum which was attended by heads of Trade Promotion Organizations and the nominees of Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan & Turkiye.

Zahid Abbasi from ECO Secretariat welcomed all the delegates and highlighted the business opportunities that exist in the countries.

Faiz Ahmad Chadhar highlighted the role of ECO and states that Trade and Commerce is one of the potent instruments for economic development and poverty alleviation.

He also highlighted the role of the bloc and expressed pleasure that ECO was working on the formulation of ECO Vision 2026-2035.

The ECO member presented their country statement on the role and the future road map on the importance of TPO in promotion of trade of the region.

ECO Trade and Development Bank role was also discussed and the need for stronger regional integration through ECO-TDB was emphasized.

The ECO Trade Agreement was discussed and decided the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan would make ECO Pavillion in its flagship event like Food-Ag which is scheduled to be held in October 2025.