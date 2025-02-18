4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety: Aleem Khan discusses bilateral cooperation with Turkish minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) In Morocco, 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety is being held in which 260 ministers, experts, and delegates from 193 countries including Pakistan are participating.

This three-day conference taking place from February 18 to 20 being represented by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan who has participated in the inaugural session and headed Pakistani delegation, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Apart from attending the opening session of the Global Conference, Aleem Khan had a meeting on the first day with Turkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdul Kadir Uraloglu accompanied by their respective delegations.

During the session, discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of communications, between Pakistan and Turkey.

Aleem Khan emphasized that Pakistan and Turkey are not merely friends but brothers.

He invited Minister from Turkiye Abdul Kadir Uraloglu to visit Pakistan and also offered him to invest on behalf of his country in construction of Motorways of M-6 and M-9.

He stated that there is no doubt that Turkey’s development serves as a role model in the region especially in road infrastructure, vehicle and passenger safety and overall social progress.

Abdul Aleem Khan noted that Turkiye has achieved remarkable success in these areas over the past few decades while there is still much to be done in Pakistan, in this regard. Minister Transport & Infrastructure Abdul Kadir Uraloglu expressed his best wishes and brotherly sentiments towards Pakistan and its people, assuring full cooperation from the Turkish Government while both Ministers also discussed the multinational project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

It is noteworthy that the 4th Global Ministerial Conference in Morocco also included a address by the UN Secretary-General’s Representative. On the first day, the Ministerial Roundtable Session was also held as part of the opening day.

Abdul Aleem Khan along with his delegation remained engaged with experts and delegates from various countries.