4th International Conference concludes at NTUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) hosted the 2-day 4th International Conference on “Polymers and Composites” which concluded successfully.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that the event brought together eminent researchers, scientists, and industry experts from around the globe, including the UAE, Malaysia, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Czech Republic, and Pakistan virtually.

They presented their groundbreaking research on the latest advancements in polymer and composite materials in online and physical modes.

A poster competition was also held, which showcased the innovative work of students from various universities, providing a platform to present their ideas and receive valuable expert feedback.

Later, prizes were also distributed among the top poster presenters.

Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawab Vice Chancellor, University of Kamalia chaired the conference in which Conference Secretary Dr. Khubab Shaker and others addressed the participants.

The conference underscored NTUF’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and promoting cutting-edge research in the field of materials science, spokesman added.