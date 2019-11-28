5 Bln Yuan-denominated Treasury Bonds Issuing In Hong Kong
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:56 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) issued yuan-denominated treasury bonds worth five billion Yuan (about 711 million U.S. Dollars) in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
Of the total, 3.5 billion yuan will mature in two years and 1.
5 billion yuan will mature in five years, the MOF said in a statement on its website.
This is the second round of yuan-denominated treasury bonds issued by the ministry in Hong Kong this year. The first, also worth 5 billion yuan, was issued in June.
The MOF started selling yuan-denominated treasury bonds in Hong Kong in September 2009 to boost the region's economy and speed up the expansion of offshore yuan business.