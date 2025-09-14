5-day Basic Media Marketing Course Concludes
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The 5-day Basic Media Marketing Course organized by Chairman
of the Departmental Committee on SME Training at the Sialkot
Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), Faizan Akbar concluded
here on Sunday.
The aim of course was to enhancing the digital competencies of
local businesses. The final session featured in-depth discussions
on advanced digital strategies, effective social media engagement,
and hands-on marketing techniques.
The topics were tailored to help exporters expand their global footprint
and stay competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace.
Throughout the week, participants gained valuable insights into modern
media marketing tools, enabling them to strengthen their international
presence and better connect with global audiences.
The course marked
another significant step by SCCI in its ongoing efforts to support the
growth and global integration of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Faizan Akbar emphasized the importance of digital marketing in today’s export
landscape, stating that “equipping our exporters with the right knowledge and
tools is key to unlocking new markets and scaling their businesses worldwide.”
The initiative received positive feedback from attendees, many of whom expressed
confidence in applying the newly acquired strategies to their respective businesses.
The session was attended by young entrepreneurs.
