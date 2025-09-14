5-day basic media marketing course concludes

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The 5-day Basic Media Marketing Course organized by Chairman

of the Departmental Committee on SME Training at the Sialkot

Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), Faizan Akbar concluded

here on Sunday.

The aim of course was to enhancing the digital competencies of

local businesses. The final session featured in-depth discussions

on advanced digital strategies, effective social media engagement,

and hands-on marketing techniques.

The topics were tailored to help exporters expand their global footprint

and stay competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace.

Throughout the week, participants gained valuable insights into modern

media marketing tools, enabling them to strengthen their international

presence and better connect with global audiences.

The course marked

another significant step by SCCI in its ongoing efforts to support the

growth and global integration of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Faizan Akbar emphasized the importance of digital marketing in today’s export

landscape, stating that “equipping our exporters with the right knowledge and

tools is key to unlocking new markets and scaling their businesses worldwide.”

The initiative received positive feedback from attendees, many of whom expressed

confidence in applying the newly acquired strategies to their respective businesses.

The session was attended by young entrepreneurs.