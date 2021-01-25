UrduPoint.com
5 Development Schemes Worth Rs 19.025b Approved

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved five development schemes of roads and energy sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 19,025.715 million.

According to a spokesperson for the P&D Punjab here on Monday, the schemes were approved in the 21st PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2020-21, presided over by the chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sunbal. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries, Senior Chief (Coordination) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included Punjab Economic Stimulus Programme (Rural Accessibility Programme for Civil Divisions Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs 5,781.

627 million, Punjab Economic Stimulus Programme (Rural Accessibility Programme for Civil Divisions Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Gujranwala (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs 4,380.632 million, Punjab Economic Stimulus Programme (Rural Accessibility Programme for Civil Divisions Faisalabad, Lahore and Sahiwal (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs 3,909.606 million, Improvement/ Rehabilitation of Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir (RMK) Road km 66-104, length=38 km, District Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs 2,656.541 million and Design and Construction of Net Zero Energy Building (ACEIP, DLI-8) at the cost of Rs. 2,297.309 million.

