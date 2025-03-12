5 Pakistani Firms To Participate In Motorbike Fair In Istanbul
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Five Pakistani firms are participating in a 4-day "Motorbike Fair" being held in historical Turkish city of Istanbul from March 12 to 15.
Pakistani Firms would participate the event through Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).
According to press release of the TDAP, Pakistan's Consul General in Istanbul Nauman Aslam and his team was facilitating the Pakisani firms during their participation in the exhibition.
The TDAP also participated in the last year's event with three firms mainly from rubber tyres and tubes for motorbikes sub sectors, while current year the products being showcased in Motorbike Fair 2025 include rubber tyres & tubes, protective sports gloves, motorbikes suites and shoes.
Due to growing need of the two wheelers motor sports in Turkiye, there were increased opportunities for Pakistani exporting companies to enhance access in Turkiye.
The exhibition will be visited by a large number of foreign buyers from Europe, Africa, middle East, Asia and Central Asia which will provide an opportunity to Pakistani companies to interact with them and explore export related opportunities in other markets as well, statement added.
