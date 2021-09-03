$55-60 Per Barrel Is Equilibrium Oil Price After Market Recovery - Russian Energy Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Russian Energy Ministry believes that the equilibrium oil price after the full market recovery following the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will stand at $55-60 per barrel, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said.

"If there are no shocks, we believe that the equilibrium [oil] price will stand between $55 and $60 [per barrel]," Sorokin told the Izvestiya newspaper on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

