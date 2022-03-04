55-Member ICCI business delegation visits Dubai Expo 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A 55-member business delegation led by Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), visited the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

They lauded the efforts of Rizwan Tariq, Director, Pakistan Pavilion, for organizing an excellent exhibition of Pakistani products.

Rizwan Tariq, Director, Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo warmly welcomed the ICCI and took them on a tour of various stalls of Pakistan Pavilion.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Faheem Khan praised the unique design of Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo and appreciated the efforts of the organizers in making excellent arrangements.

He said it was important for Pakistan to participate in such exhibitions as it would give an opportunity to the business community to introduce Pakistani products globally and improve prospects for further increasing country's exports.

He said members of ICCI would also try to showcase their products at the next editions of Dubai Expo's Pakistan Pavilion.

The ICCI delegation members expressed keen interest in the various products displayed at the Pakistan Pavilion and appreciated the unique designs of stalls.

Rizwan Tariq, Director, Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo, gave a detailed briefing to the ICCI delegation on the occasion.

He said Pakistan Pavilion was one of the top five pavilions of Dubai Expo due to its unique design which is an honor for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan Pavilion had been divided into seven different sections including history, culture and tourism.

He said so far more than one million people had visited Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 which showed its popularity in visitors.

He thanked the ICCI delegation for visiting the Pakistan Pavilion and extended them all possible cooperation for their successful visit.