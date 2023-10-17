Open Menu

5.575 Mln Maunds Cotton Sold To 179 Ginning Factories Of Bahawalpur Division

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 07:48 PM

5.575 mln maunds cotton sold to 179 ginning factories of Bahawalpur Division

On the direction of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtisham Anwar, effective monitoring of grain markets and ginning factories is being done on a daily basis to ensure the sale of cotton at a fixed rate

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) On the direction of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtisham Anwar, effective monitoring of grain markets and ginning factories is being done on a daily basis to ensure the sale of cotton at a fixed rate.

According to a statistical report of the Department of Agriculture Bahawalpur, more than 5.

575 million maunds of cotton have been sold to 179 ginning factories of Bahawalpur Division.

More than 1.373 million maunds of cotton have been purchased in 52 ginning factories in the Bahawalpur district, 2.29 million maunds of cotton purchased in 56 ginning factories in the Bahawalnagar district and 1.911 million maunds of cotton have been purchased in 71 ginning factories in Rahim Yarkhan district.

