UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5G Technology To Bring Revolutionary Change In All Sectors: Fawad Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

5G technology to bring revolutionary change in all sectors: Fawad Chaudhry

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Wednesday organized the 'Digital Transformation Conference Vision 2025' aimed to highlight key challenges, faced by the industry to transform traditional solutions to digital platforms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Wednesday organized the 'Digital Transformation Conference Vision 2025' aimed to highlight key challenges, faced by the industry to transform traditional solutions to digital platforms.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry who joined the conference via video link, said the government was working on a comprehensive policy to bring the digital revolution in the country.

"The information technology ministry has been given a strong direction to bring stable internet connection and spread the internet access across the country, adding 5G technology will bring a revolutionary change in all sectors," he added.

The minister also highlighted the government's recent initiatives for digital transformation and added now stents, ventilators were being produced in the country while the government had introduced the most lucrative electric vehicles auto policy.

Fawad suggested RCCI for close collaboration with universities as strong industry-academia linkages could improve the national economy as we saw many examples around the world.

Later, speakers including Member Information Technology Syed Junaid Imam at panel discussion highlighted the core issues faced by the industry towards digital transformation mainly, skilled workforce, information, data analysis, and government support.

RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, in his welcome address, said with the use of digitization and automation, companies would be able to deliver their orders in time and be able to maintain quantity and quality standards in compliance with international standards.

"Digital technologies are a vital tool for social development and economic magnification and growth to compete for the world," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet World Technology Vehicles Rawalpindi Nasir Chamber 5G Commerce All Government Industry Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Dost Ali Shah promoted to BS-21

3 minutes ago

Lukoil CEO Sees Risk of Global Oil Supply Deficit ..

3 minutes ago

Police hand over 7 recovered children to their par ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses Advisor to CM Sindh Ijaz J ..

6 minutes ago

Price Control Magistrate fines 104 shops in 3 days ..

6 minutes ago

RT DE Chief Slams Bild for 'Paranoid Investigation ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.