5th Edition Of Pak-America Business Summit Held
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM
The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in collaboration with the Pak-America Business Forum (PABF), organized the 5th Pak-America Business Summit at a local hotel in Islamabad
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in collaboration with the Pak-America Business Forum (PABF), organized the 5th Pak-America Business Summit at a local hotel in Islamabad.
Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam while delivering her speech as the chief guest of the event, described Pakistan and the U.S. as “best friends and trading partners,”. She also urged the traders from both the sides for continued cooperation in environmental and business initiatives.
U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, Natalie A. Baker during her address highlighted that the United States is Pakistan’s largest export market, accounting for approximately 16% of Pakistan’s total exports annually.
“Over 80 U.S. firms in Pakistan directly employ 120,000 Pakistanis and indirectly provide livelihoods for over 1 million workers", she said adding " Our teams actively connect American and Pakistani businesses, fostering stronger trade and economic ties.”
RCCI President Usman Shaukat in his keynote address emphasized the vast potential for increased trade and investment, urging stronger collaboration to achieve mutual economic goals.
He said that the major purpose of the summit was to provide an opportunity to exchange the views and identify the hurdles in trade ties between the two business communities.
"Also, enhance cooperation with key organizations and sector specific information sharing in both countries to ensure cohesive and coordinated strategies in promoting U.S. private sector interests in Pakistan", he added.
Chairman PABF, Waqar Khan said that the forum’s mission was to enhance trade relations and to create new opportunities for Pakistani and American businesses.
President PABF, Anwar Azam on the occasion assured full support for Pakistani businesses aiming to expand into the U.S. market, reiterating the forum’s role as a key enabler. Sohail Altaf, former RCCI President, stressed the importance of facilitating business delegation exchanges through the U.S. Embassy to unlock Pakistan’s export potential to the United States.
The event was attended by senior RCCI leadership, representatives from diverse business communities, women entrepreneurs, and representatives from TDAP.
Recent Stories
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..
District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..
Two killed, one injured in road accident
NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine
NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred fraud case
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Paki ..
Business community’s problems to be solved on priority basis: Sania Hameed
Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cultural exchange
ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapur after arrest
SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade
More Stories From Business
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Pakistan economic ties10 minutes ago
-
Business community’s problems to be solved on priority basis: Sania Hameed10 minutes ago
-
SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan should develop its foundry, allied engineering sectors on modern scientific lines: Dr. Miro ..4 minutes ago
-
Private sector must be encouraged to provide houses at affordable rates: Mian Adrees5 minutes ago
-
World stock markets mixed as rate calls loom, geopolitics weighs19 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan crucial for each other, says Special Assistant to KP CM on Commerce and Indust ..3 hours ago
-
SECP Appellate Bench handled 314 appeals till date during 20244 hours ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits USC head office to discuss operations, future plans6 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar4 hours ago
-
Naqash condemns Indian suppression of Kashmiris6 hours ago