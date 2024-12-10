Open Menu

5th Edition Of Pak-America Business Summit Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in collaboration with the Pak-America Business Forum (PABF), organized the 5th Pak-America Business Summit at a local hotel in Islamabad

Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam while delivering her speech as the chief guest of the event, described Pakistan and the U.S. as “best friends and trading partners,”. She also urged the traders from both the sides for continued cooperation in environmental and business initiatives.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, Natalie A. Baker during her address highlighted that the United States is Pakistan’s largest export market, accounting for approximately 16% of Pakistan’s total exports annually.

“Over 80 U.S. firms in Pakistan directly employ 120,000 Pakistanis and indirectly provide livelihoods for over 1 million workers", she said adding " Our teams actively connect American and Pakistani businesses, fostering stronger trade and economic ties.”

RCCI President Usman Shaukat in his keynote address emphasized the vast potential for increased trade and investment, urging stronger collaboration to achieve mutual economic goals.

He said that the major purpose of the summit was to provide an opportunity to exchange the views and identify the hurdles in trade ties between the two business communities.

"Also, enhance cooperation with key organizations and sector specific information sharing in both countries to ensure cohesive and coordinated strategies in promoting U.S. private sector interests in Pakistan", he added.

Chairman PABF, Waqar Khan said that the forum’s mission was to enhance trade relations and to create new opportunities for Pakistani and American businesses.

President PABF, Anwar Azam on the occasion assured full support for Pakistani businesses aiming to expand into the U.S. market, reiterating the forum’s role as a key enabler. Sohail Altaf, former RCCI President, stressed the importance of facilitating business delegation exchanges through the U.S. Embassy to unlock Pakistan’s export potential to the United States.

The event was attended by senior RCCI leadership, representatives from diverse business communities, women entrepreneurs, and representatives from TDAP.

