Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 12:10 PM

5th Virtual Pak Water & Energy Exhibition & Webinar from Nov 3

LAHORE, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :-:The three-day 5th Virtual Pak Water & Energy Exhibition and Webinar will be held in virtual environment from November 3, 2020, said Director, Prime Event Management (PEM) Kamran Abbasi.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said the expo would be opened from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm daily for general public.

He said, "We have gathered huge data of people who have visited Pak Water Expos since 2016", adding, "We will invite all of them to join virtual version of Pak Water & Energy expo and have online interaction with our exhibitors".

Kamran Abbasi said the exhibition was focused exclusively on companies offering products and services related to water technologies, water distribution, water treatment, waste water treatment, power generation, transmission & distribution, energy conservation products and technologies, power transmission, power distribution systems, transformers, diagnostic equipment, solar & renewable energy, energy management, metering, energy storage, pumps, fluid equipment & meters, distillation units, filters, pipes & fittings, sterilizers, UV systems, chemicals and application usage of water for various industrial and residential applications.

He said that over 25 companies from UAE, China, Taiwan and Malaysia and within Pakistan would exhibit their latest technology and products.

He said that Pak water and energy expo was the only and proactive platform for water and energy industry, adding that the expo offers all exciting business opportunities to exhibitors to showcase their products and technologies as well as trade visitors from water and energy industry to interact under one roof.

Visitors can get registration by following the link:https://www.pakwaterexpo.com/exhibitorregistration.php

