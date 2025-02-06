Open Menu

6 BFCs In Punjab Promoting Economic Activities: Chaudhry Shafay

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said on Thursday that a conducive environment had been ensured in Punjab to enhance business activities.

Six Business Facilitation Centres (BFCs) were playing a key role in promoting economic activities in the province; therefore, it had been decided to expand their scope. After Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, these centres were being established in four more cities.

While commenting on the performance report of the BFCs, he said that the obstacles had been removed with the establishment of BFCs. In these facilitation centers, five Federal and 28 provincial departments are providing necessary facilities to investors under one roof.

Foreign investors are getting NOCs within 10 days while local investors are getting NOCs in 15 days. So far, 44,325 people have visited these Business Facilitation Centers and 11,255 people have been provided consultation regarding business activities by different departments. So far, 32,547 applications have been received in the Business Facilitation Centers and 29,117 NOCs have been issued for various business activities. These Business Facilitation Centers are vigorously working towards promoting business activities in the province, he concluded.

