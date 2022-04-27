UrduPoint.com

6 Companies Awarded Status Of Special Zone Enterprises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Rashakai Special Economic Zone Committee has awarded the status of special zone enterprises to 6 companies who are now recipients of industrial plots in Rashakai Special Economic Zone, said a statement issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) here on Wednesday

The decision has been considered a landmark achievement towards the industrialization agenda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A collective investment of Rs. 3.6 billion is expected to come after leasing out 21 acres of land to these companies.

The SEZ committee has till date approved 15 enterprises leasing out 60 acres of land with an investment figure of Rs.70 billion.

Significant progress has been achieved in development and colonization during the last few months by Rashakai SEZ, being the premier CPEC SEZ in Pakistan.

The teamwork by the Federal and provincial governments, particularly the efforts of the KP-EZDMC and KP-BOIT are helping to remove the hurdles hindering the progress.

