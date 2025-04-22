6 Development Schemes Worth Rs 9.78b Approved
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 09:43 PM
Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 76th meeting of current fiscal year here Tuesday, approved six development schemes with a total estimated cost of Rs 9.78 billion
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 76th meeting of current fiscal year here Tuesday, approved six development schemes with a total estimated cost of Rs 9.78 billion.
The approved schemes are as follows:
1. Remodeling of Jhika Gali Chowk, Tehsil & District Murree, at a cost of Rs 2,234.683 million.
2. Widening / Improvement / Reconstruction of Road from Millat Road Chak No. 115/JB to 62/JB via 114/JB, 113/JB, 111/JB, 112/JB, 1/JB, 46/3B, 47/JB, 50/JB Baba Bakala, 56/JB, 60/JB (Length = 55 km), District Faisalabad (Revised), at a cost of Rs 1,029.047 million.
3. Rehabilitation / Reconstruction / Improvement of Road from Pasrur to Kingra Village via Burhanpur, Chahiye Wali, Balaggan, Hargan, Shahzada, Seowal, Jhatoky, Mandi Throo, Khanpur, Syedan & Sabaz Kot (Total Length = 29.
20 km; Taken-up Length = 27.90 km), District Sialkot, at a cost of Rs 1,529.442 million.
4. Conservation & Reconstruction of the Old Fortified Wall and Improvement of the Circular Garden Area around the Walled City, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 1,882.3 million.
5. Preservation and Restoration of Shalimar Garden, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 1,615.877 million.
6. Infrastructure Improvement and Facade Rehabilitation of the Spice Market (from Delhi Gate to Akbari Gate, Walled City, Lahore), at a cost of Rs 1,005.392 million.
The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.
Recent Stories
ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ranging address
CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial management system
Workshop on climate-resilient urban development held
Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay
Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awards ceremony on April 23
6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved
AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances
19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
By-election schedule announced for PP-52
CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export
Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti
CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif
More Stories From Business
-
Workshop on climate-resilient urban development held4 minutes ago
-
Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay24 minutes ago
-
6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockchain technology24 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb participates in G-24 Finance Ministers; Central Bank Governors’ meeting24 minutes ago
-
Appointment of new Trade and Investment Officers to strengthen Pakistan's global footprints15 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 46.97 points2 hours ago
-
Pakistan open to FDIs from US firms: Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Gold hits record, stocks mixed as Trump fuels Fed fears3 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to review NFC performance4 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector in wheat procurement3 hours ago
-
KP PA panel discusses issues affecting Tourism Department's performance5 hours ago