Open Menu

6 Development Schemes Worth Rs 9.78b Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 09:43 PM

6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 76th meeting of current fiscal year here Tuesday, approved six development schemes with a total estimated cost of Rs 9.78 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 76th meeting of current fiscal year here Tuesday, approved six development schemes with a total estimated cost of Rs 9.78 billion.

The approved schemes are as follows:

1. Remodeling of Jhika Gali Chowk, Tehsil & District Murree, at a cost of Rs 2,234.683 million.

2. Widening / Improvement / Reconstruction of Road from Millat Road Chak No. 115/JB to 62/JB via 114/JB, 113/JB, 111/JB, 112/JB, 1/JB, 46/3B, 47/JB, 50/JB Baba Bakala, 56/JB, 60/JB (Length = 55 km), District Faisalabad (Revised), at a cost of Rs 1,029.047 million.

3. Rehabilitation / Reconstruction / Improvement of Road from Pasrur to Kingra Village via Burhanpur, Chahiye Wali, Balaggan, Hargan, Shahzada, Seowal, Jhatoky, Mandi Throo, Khanpur, Syedan & Sabaz Kot (Total Length = 29.

20 km; Taken-up Length = 27.90 km), District Sialkot, at a cost of Rs 1,529.442 million.

4. Conservation & Reconstruction of the Old Fortified Wall and Improvement of the Circular Garden Area around the Walled City, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 1,882.3 million.

5. Preservation and Restoration of Shalimar Garden, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 1,615.877 million.

6. Infrastructure Improvement and Facade Rehabilitation of the Spice Market (from Delhi Gate to Akbari Gate, Walled City, Lahore), at a cost of Rs 1,005.392 million.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ra ..

ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ranging address

4 minutes ago
 CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial managemen ..

CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial management system

4 minutes ago
 Workshop on climate-resilient urban development he ..

Workshop on climate-resilient urban development held

4 minutes ago
 Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation cal ..

Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay

24 minutes ago
 Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awar ..

Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awards ceremony on April 23

4 minutes ago
 6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved

6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved

4 minutes ago
AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances

AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances

9 minutes ago
 19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

9 minutes ago
 By-election schedule announced for PP-52

By-election schedule announced for PP-52

9 minutes ago
 CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boos ..

CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export

9 minutes ago
 Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP ..

Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti

9 minutes ago
 CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in ..

CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business