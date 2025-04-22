6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 76th meeting of current fiscal year here Tuesday, approved six development schemes with a total estimated cost of Rs 9.78 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 76th meeting of current fiscal year here Tuesday, approved six development schemes with a total estimated cost of Rs 9.78 billion.

The approved schemes are as follows:

1. Remodeling of Jhika Gali Chowk, Tehsil & District Murree, at a cost of Rs 2,234.683 million.

2. Widening / Improvement / Reconstruction of Road from Millat Road Chak No. 115/JB to 62/JB via 114/JB, 113/JB, 111/JB, 112/JB, 1/JB, 46/3B, 47/JB, 50/JB Baba Bakala, 56/JB, 60/JB (Length = 55 km), District Faisalabad (Revised), at a cost of Rs 1,029.047 million.

3. Rehabilitation / Reconstruction / Improvement of Road from Pasrur to Kingra Village via Burhanpur, Chahiye Wali, Balaggan, Hargan, Shahzada, Seowal, Jhatoky, Mandi Throo, Khanpur, Syedan & Sabaz Kot (Total Length = 29.

20 km; Taken-up Length = 27.90 km), District Sialkot, at a cost of Rs 1,529.442 million.

4. Conservation & Reconstruction of the Old Fortified Wall and Improvement of the Circular Garden Area around the Walled City, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 1,882.3 million.

5. Preservation and Restoration of Shalimar Garden, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 1,615.877 million.

6. Infrastructure Improvement and Facade Rehabilitation of the Spice Market (from Delhi Gate to Akbari Gate, Walled City, Lahore), at a cost of Rs 1,005.392 million.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.