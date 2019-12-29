MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Shooting at a gas station in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato has left six people killed and five others injured, Mexican media reported on Saturday.

According to the Milenio news outlet citing local authorities, the attack took place at around 3 a.

m. local time [09:00 GMT] as unknown individuals on several cars opened fire at the gas station's customers, leaving six of them dead and five others sustaining gunshot wounds.

The perpetrators reportedly left, with their whereabouts unknown, while some 60 law enforcement officers are currently operating at the scene.