UrduPoint.com

6.1-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Central Japan, No Tsunami Advisory

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 02:20 PM

6.1-magnitude quake strikes off central Japan, no tsunami advisory

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :A 6.1-magnitude earthquake was detected off central Japan on Monday, shaking Tokyo and other cities, officials said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck at 5:09 pm (0809 GMT) off central Mie prefecture with a depth of about 350 kilometres (217 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no reports of damage or injuries and no abnormalities were detected at the Fukushima nuclear plants, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The US Geological Survey also measured the quake at a magnitude of 6.1.

The Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures, north of Tokyo, experienced stronger shaking on Japan's seismic scale, despite the regions being hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre.

Shinkansen bullet trains and the Tokyo metro were halted briefly after the quake but have since resumed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Nuclear Metro Fukushima Tokyo Japan From

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

22 minutes ago
 PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against a ..

PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance befor ..

Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance before NAB court

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in ..

PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in London

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.