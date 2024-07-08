Open Menu

62 Facility Centers To Be Established In Cotton Belt Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Saho has said that 62 facility centers would be established in cotton belt region.

Addressing a meeting of senior officials of the Agriculture Department, he said that the government and Agriculture Department had been paying special attention towards cotton sector in order to boost agro-economy.

“The government is going to establish 62 facility centers in cotton belt region in order to facilitate cotton growers,” he said.

He narrated that the facility centers would facilitate cotton growers to get standard pesticides spray, agro machinery and other facilities at reasonable rates.

He advised agricultural scientists and researchers to pay special attention towards cotton sector to control pests so that the province could get record yield of cotton

