UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

$6.227 Mln Paid For Welfare Of Saindak Copper-Gold Project Miners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:52 PM

$6.227 mln paid for welfare of Saindak Copper-Gold Project miners

The MCC Resources Development Company (MRDL), the executing company of Saindak Copper-Gold Project (SCGP), has paid $ 6.227 million during a five-year period to execute welfare schemes for the miners working at different sites of the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The MCC Resources Development Company (MRDL), the executing company of Saindak Copper-Gold Project (SCGP), has paid $ 6.227 million during a five-year period to execute welfare schemes for the miners working at different sites of the project.

"The SCGP, District Chagai contributes five percent of its net profit towards Social Uplift Support. An amount of US$6.227 million has been credited on this account to the Miners' Welfare board, Government of Balochistan during the years 2013-2018," according to an official document available with APP.

As per the break-up, as many as $ 1.876 had been provided by the company under the CSR programme in year 2013, while $ 1.104 million in 2014, $0.732 million in 2015, $1.148 million in 2016, $ 0.640 in 2017 and $0.722 million in 2018.

The company has contributed funds for provision of drinking water, health , education, technical training facilities in different localities of the district, besides executing other welfare projects under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Water Company Chagai 2017 2016 2015 2018 Government Million

Recent Stories

Musanada, Al Ain Municipality commence AED119.3 mi ..

25 minutes ago

Malam Jabba Ski School grooming 70 juveniles for u ..

10 minutes ago

Mohsin remembered on his 24th death anniversary

10 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani calls for 'national unity' after je ..

10 minutes ago

ADNOC’s sustainability goals highlighted at Abu ..

55 minutes ago

Israel starts exposing natural gas to Egypt

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.