$6.227 mln paid for welfare of Saindak Copper-Gold Project miners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The MCC Resources Development Company (MRDL), the executing company of Saindak Copper-Gold Project (SCGP), has paid $ 6.227 million during a five-year period to execute welfare schemes for the miners working at different sites of the project.

"The SCGP, District Chagai contributes five percent of its net profit towards Social Uplift Support. An amount of US$6.227 million has been credited on this account to the Miners' Welfare board, Government of Balochistan during the years 2013-2018," according to an official document available with APP.

As per the break-up, as many as $ 1.876 had been provided by the company under the CSR programme in year 2013, while $ 1.104 million in 2014, $0.732 million in 2015, $1.148 million in 2016, $ 0.640 in 2017 and $0.722 million in 2018.

The company has contributed funds for provision of drinking water, health , education, technical training facilities in different localities of the district, besides executing other welfare projects under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.