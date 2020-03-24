64 migrants found dead in container in Mozambique: hospital official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :More than 60 suspected undocumented migrants from Ethiopia were found dead on Tuesday in a cargo container in Mozambique's northwest Tete province, a hospital official said.

"A truck transporting illegal immigrants from Malawi, suspected to be Ethiopians, was stopped at the Mussacana weight bridge in Tete, and 64 people were found dead. Only 14 survived," the senior official, who asked not be named, told AFP.