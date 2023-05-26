UrduPoint.com

67% Wheat Procurement Target Achieved: Food Security Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Wheat procurement target for the crop season 2023-24 has been completed by 67 percent with the grain collection drive full swing across the crop producing areas to meet the domestic requirements of staple food and build its strategic reserves for maintaining demand and supply chain through out the year.

Earlier, the government had fixed wheat procurement targets for the current crop season at 6.8 million metric tons at an official support price of Rs3,900 per 40 kg to ensure a proper rate of return to local farmers across the crop-producing areas in the country, which was revised upward and fixed at 7.800 million tons, Food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Imtiaz Ali Gopang told APP on Friday.

So far, over 5.262 million tons of wheat has been procured by the respective food departments of the provincial government and Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Supplies Corporation (PASSCO) as against the set targets of 7.800 million tons, he said.

He said that about 81 percent of wheat procurement targets in Punjab Province was achieved as it procured over 3.

636 million tons of wheat as against the target of 4.5 million tons.

Meanwhile, Sindh Province has so far procured about 683,919 metric tons of wheat as against the set targets of 1.4 million tons, and completed 49 percent of its assigned targets for the current season, he added.

Under wheat procurement drive for season 2023-24, the Balochistan and PASSCO have achieved 50 percent of their fixed procurement targets as Balochistan has procured 50,000 metric tons out of 100,000 metric tons and 889,735 metric tons respectively, he added.

The Food Security Commissioner further informed that He said the wheat crop was sown over 9 million hectares to fulfill the local staple food requirements as well as for keeping the strategic reserves.

Owing to the incentives introduced by the incumbent government to mitigate the adverse impact of catastrophic floods and torrential rains during the last moon soon season and to revive the local agriculture sector, the output of Rabi crops witnessed significant growth, he added.

