67-year Independence Journey Of Malaysia For Transform, Strong Federation: Azhar Mazlan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan Mohammad Azhar Mazlan on Sunday reiterated that the 67-year independence journey of Malaysia was for a transformative and modern independent state, which is interpreted as a struggle for a strong federation.
On this momentous occasion of Malaysia's 67th National Day, in his message, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Mohammad Azhar Mazlan.
“With the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’, this year's celebration highlights the spirit of togetherness across all segments of society, reflecting the holistic unity of a developed and progressive nation that safeguards its diverse populace and fosters a shared national identity.”
Malaysian high commissioner said, "It is not merely a celebration but more importantly a reflection of the resolve on the journey of nationhood that brought Malaysia the strength she enjoys today."
He said, "This moment did not only signify the birth of a new nation but also laid the foundation for the formation of the Federation of Malaysia in 1963 when Sabah and Sarawak joined hands with the federation."
Together, “we have grown, through trials and tribulations, emerging stronger as a united nation.”
As “we celebrate our 67th year of independence, “we must also recognize the significant strides Malaysia has made in building a resilient and dynamic economy, and our country has grown into a key player in the global market with a diversified economy that spans sectors such as manufacturing, technology, and services. This economic progress is not only a reflection of our nation's hard work and determination but also a crucial foundation for our future aspirations,” the envoy said.
He said, "Malaysia’s ‘strategic partnership’ with Pakistan holds immense potential, and both Malaysia and Pakistan share a deep-rooted bond, and we are committed to further strengthening our brotherly ties, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, and technological collaboration.”
He said, "The upcoming visit of YAB Prime Minister Dato' Sri Anwar Ibrahim to Pakistan underscores the importance Malaysia places on this relationship, and this visit is expected to elevate our partnership to the next level, fostering greater cooperation for mutual benefit between our nations."
"Independence Day, or Hari Merdeka, is a time when Malaysians from all walks of life come together to celebrate their rich heritage and shared achievements," he said.
He said, "The significance of this day lies not only in remembrance of the struggles and sacrifice of the founding fathers but also in recognizing the diverse cultural tapestry that defines Malaysia today.
"The principles of unity, tolerance, and mutual respect remain central to the Malaysian identity, reflecting a nation that has learned to embrace its multiculturalism as an indelible strength," he said.
The high commissioner said, "Every year, on August 31, Malaysians from all walks of life—regardless of race, religion, or political belief—unite to celebrate the National Day, marking the moment when our beloved nation gained independence on this very day in 1957.
Mohammad Azhar Mazlan said, "For our friends here in Pakistan and around the world, Merdeka Day offers a glimpse into the vibrant and diverse culture of Malaysia."
"It is a time of colorful celebrations, marked by the National Day Parade—a spectacular display of our nation’s unity, strength, and cultural richness."
"This year, the grand celebration will be held in Putrajaya, the heart of our nation's administration, where we once again come together as one people to celebrate our shared identity and future," he said.
The envoy said, "Merdeka Day is not just about waving the Jalur Gemilang or participating in grand parades; it is a day of reflection, but it is a day for all Malaysians to look back at the sacrifices of our past leaders and heroes, who fought tirelessly for the independence we cherish today."
He said, "It is a day for us to honor their legacy by continuing to uphold the values of unity, tolerance, and respect that they envisioned for Malaysia."
He said the evening before that historic day, Malaysians stood united at the Selangor Club in Kuala Lumpur, witnessing the lowering of the British Union Jack and the hoisting of our flag, Jalur Gemilang.
He said, "The following morning, in a moment that has been etched in the annals of history, thousands gathered at Merdeka Stadium, where the Duke of Gloucester, representing Her Majesty the Queen, handed a symbol of independence to our first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman."
"Tunku Abdul Rahman, with the strength of timbre accompanied by the people's spirit, declared 'Merdeka' seven times, marking the dawn of a new era for Malaya," he said.
He said, "In moving forward, let us renew our commitment to building better Malaysia for future generations. Let us embrace our diversity as our strength and work together to achieve greater heights
