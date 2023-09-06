6th Belt , Road Forum for TCM development held in Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ):- "At this cortical juncture where tradition and modernity intersect, it is essential to acknowledge that our partnership in TCM is not just about medical techniques; it is also about cultural exchange, people-to-people contacts, and mutual understanding," noted Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque while addressing the 6th Belt and Road Forum for Traditional Chinese Medicine Development held here on Wednesday.

As 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, results of international cooperation in Traditional Chinese Medicine was released on the occasion, CEN reported.

"Over the past decade, we have promoted the inclusion of TCM in a number of bilateral agreements, intergovernmental cooperation mechanisms and summit outcomes. We have also established 30 overseas TCM centers in countries along the Belt and Road, set up 31 national TCM service export bases," highlighted Yu Yanhong, head of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Participants acknowledged the development TCM achieved for the last ten years.

They reached the consensus that the cooperation between China and the BRI countries in this field reflects the shared commitment to promoting holistic healthcare and the well-being of the people.

The world can learn and use TCM, and learn how China integrates TCM in health system as a break through , said Martin Taylor, WHO Representative to China. Take Pakistan as an example the two countries established a Pakistan-China Health Corridor last November. This corridor offers enormous opportunities for both countries to deepen cooperation in the health sector to leverage advancement. Earlier, in 2017, Pakistan and China signed an MoU to promote cooperation in the field of TCM.

Themed "Deepening Cooperation of Belt and Road Traditional Chinese Medicine Development and Jointly Creating a Global Community of Health for All", the forum is jointly hosted by National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and People's Government of Beijing.